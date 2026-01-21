Summerland News

Summerland council adjusts parking from two hour to three hours free for all of downtown

Slight change for parking

Photo: District of Summerland District of Summerland changes up downtown parking limit

Following a big period of construction and limited parking in the downtown area, Summerland council made a small adjustment on Tuesday to the downtown time limit.

A city staff report said there are typically 499 public parking stalls available for various time limits downtown, with 277 of those in the downtown core.

Last year, the amount of parking stalls was reduced in the downtown core by 59 spaces due to ongoing construction projects, while an additional eight spaces were lost due to issued downtown patio licenses, leaving 218 parking stalls.

This is when bylaw officers began proactive enforcement of the existing time limited parking regulations, which led to mixed reviews from locals and business owners.

Staff made five recommendations to council, based on observations and feedback received. These included converting some stalls to longer time slots and adding full day parking stalls.

Coun. Richard Barkwill said now that construction is over, he didn't really see the pressure on changing up parking.

"I'm kind of leaning towards just status quo," he said.

Coun. Janet Peake was in agreement. She said ticketing people showed how important the district's non charge for parking is when drivers are getting tickets beyond the two hour limit.

"I think it was a difficult summer for our business owners and our public coming downtown, but in general, I thought we handled it pretty well," she said.

Mayor Doug Holmes suggested adopting staff's recommendation of increasing the downtown parking spaces marked for two hours to three hours.

"I think it's giving people three hours downtown, [that] means they'll spend more more time downtown," he said.

Coun. Erin Trainer agreed, adding a more consistent regulation throughout town would be ideal.

She said the change should also be done alongside some public education tools, so businesses know where their employees can park for the day without the risk of getting a ticket.

Council unanimously approved to convert all two hour parking stalls to three hour parking stalls in the downtown area.