Summerland News

Summerland Rotary HomeTown 50/50 draw makes local $3.2K richer

$3.2K from Rotary raffle

Photo: Rotary Club of Summerland (left to right) Summerland Rotarian, Doug Darnegie; 50/50 winner Kayla MacGillivray and President of the Rotary Club of Summerland, Paul Barber

A local went home a little bit richer this past weekend, collecting her cheque as the winner of the 2025 Summerland Rotary HomeTown 50/50 draw.

"Thanks to the incredible support from our community, this draw raised $6,500, with $3,250 going to Kayla and the remaining funds supporting youth programs right here in Summerland," the Rotary said in a social media post.

"Thanks so much to everyone who bought tickets — we really appreciate the support and what it means for our community."

The Rotary Beach pier will be getting enhancements installed this spring, thanks to the local Rotary Club raising $200,000.