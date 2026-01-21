Summerland News
Summerland Rotary HomeTown 50/50 draw makes local $3.2K richer
$3.2K from Rotary raffle
Photo: Rotary Club of Summerland
(left to right) Summerland Rotarian, Doug Darnegie; 50/50 winner Kayla MacGillivray and President of the Rotary Club of Summerland, Paul Barber
A local went home a little bit richer this past weekend, collecting her cheque as the winner of the 2025 Summerland Rotary HomeTown 50/50 draw.
"Thanks to the incredible support from our community, this draw raised $6,500, with $3,250 going to Kayla and the remaining funds supporting youth programs right here in Summerland," the Rotary said in a social media post.
"Thanks so much to everyone who bought tickets — we really appreciate the support and what it means for our community."
The Rotary Beach pier will be getting enhancements installed this spring, thanks to the local Rotary Club raising $200,000.
More Summerland News
RECENT STORIES
- Speeder caught for DUISalmon Arm - 7:00 pm
- Hospital to get upgradesKelowna - 7:00 pm
- 1 million trees plantedOsoyoos Indian Band - 7:00 pm
- $3.2K from Rotary raffleSummerland - 7:00 pm
- Resource to recruit doctorsOliver - 7:00 pm
Real Estate
1181 Sunset Drive
0 bedrooms 1 baths
$358,000
more details
0 bedrooms 1 baths
$358,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Hope South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Summerland Quick Links District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
Interior Health
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Summerland Discussion Forum
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
Okanagan Regional Library
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
Interior Health
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Summerland Discussion Forum
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net