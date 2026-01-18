Summerland News

Summerland animal rescue celebrates 15th birthday of their largest rescue piggy

Big piggy's big birthday

Casey Richardson

There's a monumental birthday at the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland.

The rescue is celebrating Mr Banks, a 1,100-pound pig, reaching 15 years of age.

The giant piggy first came to live at the rescue after he grew a bit larger than his family had expected.

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, said he is a big part of their family, and she has built a bond that's hard to explain.

"It's that kind of deep-rooted with such a love that it has changed who I am. Mr. Banks is funny. He's intelligent, he chatters, and I love his personality," she said.

"It has just brought joy into my days that I just couldn't comprehend before I was privileged to be part of this piggy's lifestyle."

As the great piggy is a senior, the rescue is making sure to help him age with comfort and dignity.

"His routine, he's slower, he walks shorter distances, he sleeps longer. We hand-feed him to make sure he gets his nutrition," Huot-Stewart said.

"Happy 15th birthday, my beautiful boy, here's to another great year."

As a non-profit agency, the farm relies on donations to keep the farm running for all the animals, which can be given on their website here.

Anyone interested in volunteering can send Critteraid an email at [email protected]