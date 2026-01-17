Summerland News

Summerland Rodeo Grounds closed to all equestrian activities to keep out highly contagious equine disease

Rodeo closes out of caution

Photo: Pexels Horse owners advised to keep an eye on their animals.

The Summerland Rodeo Grounds Equine Development Committee (SRGEDC) announced on Friday that the rodeo grounds would be closing until further notice, due to a highly contagious equine disease confirmed in the Okanagan.

Earlier this week, two confirmed cases of the equine disease known as strangles were identified in the Central Okanagan. Veterinarians urged horse owners to restrict movement and strengthen biosecurity to limit the spread.

The confirmed cases involve one barn in the Joe Rich area and another in West Kelowna.

The SRGEDC said their facility is now closed to all equestrian activities.

"We hope that the outbreak is successfully eliminated and that we are able to reopen and return to our spring series of events soon," the said in their post.

"Thank you for your cooperation and we will update you with further information as and when we receive it."

Strangles spreads through direct horse-to-horse contact and can also be carried between farms on clothing, equipment, or footwear, according to Dr. Gail Jewell, a veterinarian with Heartland Vet Services in Kelowna.