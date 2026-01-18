Summerland News

Summerland Men's Shed helps out museum by creating new display cabinet

Men give back to museum

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society Pictured here are Vic, David, Curator Petra, Steve, and John, happily showing off the new "bug boxes".

The Summerland Men's Shed stepped up recently to help the Summerland Museum & Archives Society, donating a cabinet to display the museum's Herbert Simpson Insect Collection.

"Late last year, the awesome team at the Men's Shed heard that we were trying to raise funds to purchase a display cabinet for our insect collection, most of which hasn't been exhibited in decades," the museum said in their post.

"They sprung into action, purchasing a map cabinet and then expertly converting it to our purposes. The new cabinet was delivered on Thursday, Jan. 15, and work will begin soon to carefully install the fragile specimens for public viewing."

The Men's Shed movement originally started in Australia in the 1990s and has since spread around the globe.

The idea is a space for men to gather and work "shoulder-to-shoulder" on projects, sharing skills and knowledge, building friendships and increasing physical, mental and emotional well-being.

Any interested men are welcome to attend the local men's club, which runs on Tuesday and Thursdays from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 9710 Brown Street.

There are no membership fees, although the local group encourages a $30 membership to their host, the Summerland Community Centre Association.

Anyone wanting to get involved can also reach out to [email protected] or follow them on Facebook here.

Learn more about the Men's Shed movement in general online here.