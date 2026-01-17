Summerland News

Summerland museum shares a look back at the day the last CPR passenger train travelled through

Look at last passenger train

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society On January 16, 1964, residents from Summerland rode the last train eastward to Penticton

Friday marked 62 years to the day that the last CPR passenger train travelled through Summerland, according to the Summerland Museum & Archives Society.

The museum said the image is of that day, when the last train arrived at Penticton.

"The very first passenger train had arrived in Summerland on the newly opened Kettle Valley Railway at 3:59 p.m. on May 31, 1915. More than 2,000 people stood at the site of the (yet to be built!) station to see the train," they said.

"Schools were dismissed early, and many businesses were closed for the day to allow people to watch the train. The train then continued on to Penticton, where a celebratory banquet was held at the Hotel Incola."

The introduction of the KVR meant the valley would be opened up to increased trade, travel and tourism, especially to the fruit-growing industry.

The museum said the Okanagan orchards saw increased efficiency and growth in markets.

"Rail travel would soon be replaced by the car, however. In 1915, the journey from Vancouver to Summerland took 25 hours and 14 minutes on the passenger train."

Even with the journey time decreasing as rail services improved, the Hope Princeton Highway No. 3, opening up in November 1949 and allowed travellers to drive that journey in less than half the time it took the train.

"When the Coquihalla section closed in late 1959, passenger rail travel was diverted via Merritt and on to Spence’s Bridge to the CPR mainline, thus adding up to four hours to the journey. Rail travel was simply no longer viable for the CPR to operate," the museum said.

On Jan. 16, 1964, residents from Summerland rode the last train eastward to Penticton.

The museum said that the carriages were filled by the local branch of the Okanagan Historical Society for a last trip adventure over the Carmi Subdivision to Rock Creek.

In the centre of the photo, a local, identified as Mrs. Margaret Stevens (formerly Mrs. Ritchie), can be seen being interviewed by a reporter.

By March 1, 1989, rail traffic ceased altogether when the last freight train left Penticton Station.

"Thankfully, 16 km of this historic track has been preserved by the Kettle Valley Railway Society and steam train experiences can be enjoyed in Summerland on board their 1912 Steam Locomotive."

