Summerland News

Prescribed burning starting on Summerland's Giant’s Head Mountain

Giant's Head pile burning

Photo: File photo FIreSmart crews work on pile burning to help mitigate wildfire risk

Locals may soon be seeing some smoke coming from Giant’s Head Mountain, as work on a prescribed fire and targeted brush pile burning begin Thursday.

The District of Summerland announced that the fire mitigation activities are part of the Giant’s Head Mountain Trails Project and have been authorized by the Summerland Fire Department.

"Burning will occur on days identified by Environment Canada as suitable, starting tomorrow and continuing as conditions allow, until the work is complete or no later than April 15, 2026," the district said.

"Residents may see smoke in the area on burning days. These proactive measures help reduce wildfire risk and support safer, more resilient trails."