Summerland News
Prescribed burning starting on Summerland's Giant’s Head Mountain
Giant's Head pile burning
Photo: File photo
FIreSmart crews work on pile burning to help mitigate wildfire risk
Locals may soon be seeing some smoke coming from Giant’s Head Mountain, as work on a prescribed fire and targeted brush pile burning begin Thursday.
The District of Summerland announced that the fire mitigation activities are part of the Giant’s Head Mountain Trails Project and have been authorized by the Summerland Fire Department.
"Burning will occur on days identified by Environment Canada as suitable, starting tomorrow and continuing as conditions allow, until the work is complete or no later than April 15, 2026," the district said.
"Residents may see smoke in the area on burning days. These proactive measures help reduce wildfire risk and support safer, more resilient trails."
More Summerland News
RECENT STORIES
- Giant's Head pile burningSummerland - 6:00 pm
- Lee's Donuts to expandVancouver - 5:50 pm
- Will the US strike Iran?Iran - 5:48 pm
- Actor held on sex chargesEntertainment - 5:46 pm
- Nikki Glaser axed jokeEntertainment - 5:45 pm
Real Estate
16-415 COMMONWEALTH RD
1 bedrooms 2 baths
$185,000
more details
1 bedrooms 2 baths
$185,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Yukon South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Summerland Quick Links District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
Interior Health
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Summerland Discussion Forum
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
Okanagan Regional Library
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
Interior Health
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Summerland Discussion Forum
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net