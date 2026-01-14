Summerland News

RDOS board approves $50K to help in restoration of Summerland baseball field

Photo: File photo RDOS approves funds to help restore the community baseball field

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board gave a thumbs up to granting the Summerland Minor Baseball Association $50,000 for a new scoreboard, even with pushback from some directors.

The board discussed the grant-in-aid project during the 2026 budget update last Thursday, deciding to stick with financially supporting the restoration of a local baseball field after initial approval in November.

The movement has been spearheaded by husband and wife fundraising team Jeff and Melissa Taylor, who are working on breathing new life into Living Memorial Park in honour of their son, who died in 2024 at age 16.

Their fundraiser, which has a goal of $750,000, would go towards completely renovating the field and surrounding area, including adding new lighting, grandstands, batting cages, redoing the field, adding new fencing, and new bases and upgrading the bathrooms, which have fallen into disrepair.

Last May, the Summerland Minor Baseball Association found out that the Toronto Blue Jays Field of Dreams grant officially awarded them $185,000.

The Toronto Blue Jays Field Of Dreams grant provides funding to design, refurbish and build local baseball diamonds in communities across the country.

Summerland council matched the grant funding received by the Summerland Baseball Association.

To date, SMBA has raised more than $80,000 through a GoFundMe and continue their fundraising efforts as work continues on the field.

On Thursday, Director George Bush said during RODS budget discussions that he was struggling with supporting the $50,000 grant for the baseball scoreboard.

“It’s a wonderful thing, but because our tax increases are so bad, I think that somewhere we need to slow down a bit because I don’t know if this is what our taxpayers should be paying for," he said.

“It’s not a necessity. It’s great, but it’s not a necessity. I’m having a hard time with this one. If everybody wants this, that’s fine, but I’m just stating my opinion.”

Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff echoed Bush's concerns.

“I’m not comfortable with it at all. I think it’s a huge amount of money," she said.

Summerland Mayor Doug Holmes said pulling funding for this project that was already approved will disappoint a lot of people.

“You’re raising up these hopes, only to deflate them again for what’s a really sensitive, emotional story," he said.

"It’s going to make the situation you’re trying to help a month ago, it’s now going to be in reverse and going to make it worse.

Director Richard Barkwill, who is a veteran Summerland councillor, said the ball field renovation is not just a benefit for Summerland residents, but ball players and supporters across the entire region.

"They need fields in one community or another; they need them everywhere. It definitely seems to fit the bill as a regional project,” he said.

Naramata-area Director Adrienne Fedrigo agreed.

"It really isn't just for local kids; it is truly for everyone who comes to the community, and it can be a big deal when you're representing your region and your home."

A motion to remove the $50,000 in funding was rejected by the majority of the board.

Plenty of work has been done on the baseball field, with a goal to open for the 2026 season.

To donate or find out more on the Field 96 Hendriks Jon Taylor Legacy Project, head to the GoFundMe page here.