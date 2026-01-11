Summerland News

Summerland rescue has mom and all of her eight kittens looking for new homes

Mom, kittens ready to adopt

Casey Richardson

One sweet momma cat and her eight kittens are up for adoption from the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland.

Critteraid President Lori Huot-Stewart said Rosalind is ready for a well deserved break after looking after babies.

"So the good news, those lovely eight kittens are now ready for adoption. They're approximately eight weeks old, and there are eight unique little personalities to choose from. They are fun and loving, as you would expect kittens to be," she said.

The cats were raised in a foster home, so Huot-Stewart said they're very well socialized and comfortable with people.

Each kitten will be spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated, and this is all included in the rescue's $50 adoption fee.

"Rosalind herself is available for adoption," Huot-Stewart said. "She is a remarkable cat who deserves a loving home of her own."

If you're interested in meeting any of the kittens or the momma cat, send Critteraid an email at [email protected], attention Rosalind, to arrange your appointment.