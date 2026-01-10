Summerland News

Summerland's Wharton Street Revitalization Project is nearly complete

Final parts of Wharton Street

Photo: District of Summerland Main Street at Henry Avenue will be closed on Tuesday, January 13, for the delivery and installation of a new all-season washroom in Veterans Memorial Square.

One of Summerland's largest projects is nearing it's end, with a closure next week to add new all-season washrooms to the downtown area.

The District of Summerland said Main Street at Henry Avenue will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 13, for the delivery and installation of the washroom in Veterans Memorial Square.

"This project is part of the Wharton Street Critical Infrastructure Project and will provide year-round washroom access for residents and visitors."

At the end of December, the District of Summerland released a progress report on the $8.5M project, noting that in 2026, they had the installation of the washroom, along with overhead lighting and electrical work at the sub-station left to do.

"We invite you to drop by and check out the improvements! Wharton Street is officially open in both directions, and Veterans Memorial Square is partially open to the public," the district said.

The district plans to host a community event to officially celebrate the completion of the exciting project in early 2026.