Summerland's Wharton Street Revitalization Project is nearly complete
Final parts of Wharton Street
One of Summerland's largest projects is nearing it's end, with a closure next week to add new all-season washrooms to the downtown area.
The District of Summerland said Main Street at Henry Avenue will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 13, for the delivery and installation of the washroom in Veterans Memorial Square.
"This project is part of the Wharton Street Critical Infrastructure Project and will provide year-round washroom access for residents and visitors."
At the end of December, the District of Summerland released a progress report on the $8.5M project, noting that in 2026, they had the installation of the washroom, along with overhead lighting and electrical work at the sub-station left to do.
"We invite you to drop by and check out the improvements! Wharton Street is officially open in both directions, and Veterans Memorial Square is partially open to the public," the district said.
The district plans to host a community event to officially celebrate the completion of the exciting project in early 2026.
More Summerland News
- Fencing surrounds pondVernon - 2:00 pm
- Highway 97 crash clearedVernon - 1:40 pm
- Aiming to ease restrictionsCalgary - 1:30 pm
- Final parts of Wharton StreetSummerland - 1:28 pm
- Atmospheric river incomingMetro Vancouver - 1:00 pm
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$250,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Hope South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
Interior Health
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Summerland Discussion Forum
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
Okanagan Regional Library