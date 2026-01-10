Summerland News

Early snowpack numbers for Summerland reveal reservoirs sitting normal

Local snowpack sits normal

Photo: Castanet file photo.

The District of Summerland is starting their annual release of snow survey data from the local major reservoir and dam, giving insight into what the spring freshet could bring.

Data was gathered on Jan. 1 from Isintok Lake and the Summerland Headwaters Reservoir at the lower and upper end of the Trout Creek system, with depth measured at ten locations for each.

The Summerland Reservoir recorded 105 per cent of the historical average, and Isintok Lake recorded 116 per cent of the historical average.

"Snowpack readings are taken monthly from January until the snow is melted. Average snow depth and average water equivalent (amount of water contained in the snow) are recorded and compared to the historical average," the district shared in their post.

The data shows that both stations are looking consistent for the first month.

Widespread provincial snowpack data was released on Friday, and BC is seeing a slightly above normal snowpack.

The District of Summerland remains in drought level four status, which they put into place in November, due to declining reservoir levels.

The Okanagan Basin Water Board posted video footage of the Thirsk Dam and Reservoir recently, which captured the low water level in December.

Photo: District of Summerland