Summerland residents invited to talk about proposed 6.36 per cent tax increase

Summerland residents are looking at a 6.36 per cent tax rate increase, but nothing is set in stone yet.

The district is hosting a community open house regarding the 2026 financial plan, aiming to gather community feedback before finalizing any budget decisions.

On Jan. 14 between 5 an 7 p.m., all are welcome to stop by the Summerland Arena Banquet Room on Jubilee Road East to learn more.

There will be a presentation at 6 p.m., as well as self-serve informational booths manned by district staff featuring information about roads, parks and recreation, fire protection, policing and other priorities that are folded into the 2026 budget.

The current 6.36 per cent planned average tax increase would translate to $135.52 for the average home and $161.61 for the average business.

“Council continues to try to balance the need to invest in the community with the need to minimize the financial impact on residents and businesses. With cuts made in previous years, the District is already a very lean organization and finding more operational efficiencies this year, unfortunately, required some service level reductions," reads a press release statement attributed to Mayor Doug Holmes.

"We have always strived to improve service delivery so reducing service levels isn’t something that council takes lightly. We looked for service level reductions that would cause the least amount of disruption.”

