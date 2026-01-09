Summerland News

Police still investigating 10 years after young Summerland man found murdered

10-year murder cold case

Photo: Facebook Tura Stephen McCarty's murder is still a mystery ten years later

Police are still seeking answers ten years after a young Summerland man turned up dead in West Kelowna.

Tura Stephen McCarty, 22, was discovered dead in a vehicle on Bear Creek Road on Jan. 6, 2016.

McCarty was a Summerland local, remembered at the time by family and friends in his obituary as "a bright and wonderful spirit with lots of love and kindness in his heart."

Police at the time deemed the death a homicide, and called it specifically targeted.

Ten years later, RCMP say the case is still active, but they have no new information to provide.

"The BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit continues to investigate the death of Tura McCarty. The investigation is active and ongoing," reads an update from Cpl. Brett Urano this week.

Anyone with information about McCarty's death is asked to contact RCMP, or report anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.