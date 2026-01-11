Summerland News

Summerland museum shares a look back at a photo of unknown Chinese man, sparking conversation of hidden history

Unknown history of many

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society The gentleman pictured here posing in a snowy scene, worked at Mineola sometime in the early 1920s. The man is unidentified

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society headed back 100 years with their throwback photo this week, of an unidentified dapper gentleman sometime in the early 1920s.

The museum said they man worked at Mineol, which was was a small lumber town located in Meadow Valley, just north of Faulder.

All the information they can find on the man is what is written on the back of the photograph.

"An inscription on the back of the photo claims that this gentleman carried water for a Mrs Thompson while her husband was in hospital. The only payment he wanted was a photograph to be taken of him, so that he could send it back to his family in China," the museum said in their post.

"At least two of the photos taken that day remained in Summerland, ultimately ending up in our archives, but we hope that the man got his wish to send one back to his hometown."

Mineola, which was founded in 1904, had a lumber mill opened in 1910 by John Wesley Wheeler (1870-1928).

"In its heyday, the settlement had a post office and a small school, built by volunteers, with an enrollment of around 12 students."

The mill would close down in 1923, ending the operation of the school and post office.

"By 1924, Mineola had all but disappeared. All that remains of this "ghost town" are some of the building foundations," the museum said.

"Photos like this one and another one we recently received, showing the Chinese laundry in downtown Summerland, are proof that Summerland was home to a Chinese community."

The museum said there is very little documented history of this community, which leaves their narrative largely hidden.

"We would love to find more historical evidence of Summerland's Chinese community, but for now, we can only guess at the story behind the smart young man in this photo."

Those with any names, photos to add and information can email [email protected]

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for Throwback Thursday on their social media, which can be found online here.