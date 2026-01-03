Summerland News

Summerland hosting 2026 budget open house in mid-January

Photo: Castanet file photo District of Summerland budget open house soon

Decisions on Summerland's proposed tax increase of 6.36 per cent for 2026 are looming, with a chance for residents to learn more in two weeks.

The municipality will be hosting a budget open house on Jan.16.

According to the district, the rate increase would see a typical single-family home in the District of Summerland, assessed at $862,523 pay $135.52 more in taxes than they did in 2025.

This includes $16.57 added in for new debt payments for the RCMP, Prairie Valley, Giant's Head, Wharton Street and Victoria Road debt levy.

Adding on garbage, water, sewer and electrical rates, this total change for the year will have the typical single-family home paying $368 more than 2025, estimated at $30.67 monthly.

The district said to minimize the cost of weekly garbage, recycling and yard and garden waste pickiup, a proposed monthly base cart fee will be increased by $1.34.

General fund budget discussions were held on Dec. 9–10.

The open house will also provide an opportunity to ask questions. It takes place on Jan. 14 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Summerland Arena Banquet Room, located at 8820 Jubilee Road East.

Written feedback can be sent to [email protected].