Summerland News

Summerland free fare transit pass up for renewal for residents

Time to renew free fare pass

Photo: Contributed BC Transit Route 30 free once again

If you're hoping on Route 30 as a Summerland resident, don't forget to renew your pass for the year.

The District of Summerland posted a reminder on Friday that a 2026 pass is required to continue accessing free fares.

The pass can be added to an Umo card or app.

In April of 2023, council gave the green light for a one year pilot to allow for Summerland residents to ride for free on Route 30, which operates between Summerland and Penticton.

Public feedback said about half of respondents experienced significant savings due to the program.

The following year, council gave the green light to continuing the free route and it has continued on.

The passes can be picked up at two vendor locations: Municipal Hall at 13211 Henry Ave - and the Aquatic & Fitness Centre at 13205 Kelly Avenue.

"Get your pass early and start riding free in 2026," the district said.

For more information, call Municipal Hall at 250-494-6451, the District of Summerland website or visit the BC Transit website.