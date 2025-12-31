Summerland News

Get your tree chipped by Summerland firefighters with a donation to support grads

Tree pick up for a cause

Photo: District of Summerland Call the SFD to pick up your holiday tree

If pine needles are starting to litter your floor, it may be time to schedule a Christmas tree pick-up by the Summerland Fire Department.

With a donation to the 2026 Dry Class, trees will be picked up from your house by the Summerland Fire Department.

The tree will be chipped and composted with the help of the District of Summerland.

"Let’s recycle together and support our grads," the district said.

Pick up dates are Sunday, Jan. 4 and Sunday, Jan. 11, both starting at 9 a.m.

To arrange pick-up, contact the fire department at 250-404-4087 or [email protected]

If you're in Penticton, you can drop off your tree by donation at Penticton Fire Station 202 at 285 Dawson Ave or you can call 250-490-2315 to arrange for a pickup by donation.

Firefighters will pick up trees off-shift in their personal vehicles. Pickup is available until Jan. 17, and drop off until Jan. 31.