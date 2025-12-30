Summerland News

District reminds locals that fireworks are illegal in Summerland without a special permit

Strict rules on fireworks

Photo: File photo.

As New Year's Eve approaches and many will celebrate big to ring in the new year, the District of Summerland has issued a reminder that the use of fireworks requires strict permission.

The use of fireworks is illegal in Summerland, except at sanctioned events with a valid special permit, according to the district.

These special permits are limited to special events and are only issued by the Fire Chief and council.

"Special Permits are granted to licensed professionals under strict conditions approved by the Fire Chief and Council," the district said.

"Illegal use has consequences: Fireworks are prohibited for sale, possession, or discharge in Summerland. Violations can result in fines and confiscation of materials by the Fire Department, RCMP, or Bylaw Enforcement Officers."

To report illegal use or sale of fireworks, people can call 250-494-6451, option 4, or email [email protected].

For more information, reach out to the Summerland Fire Department at 250-494-7211.

The City of Penticton's Fire and Life Safety Bylaw also requires anyone who wants to put on a firework display to obtain a permit from the Penticton Fire Department. It is illegal to sell, manufacture or discharge fireworks without a permit.

The High Hazard Fireworks Permit is required to discharge fireworks for public display and for specific events or occasions.

Email [email protected] or call 250-490-2300 for more information.

Many other towns and RDOS areas follow the same fireworks regulations; check with your local government bylaws.

There will be fireworks over Okanagan Lake by the Penticton Lakeside Resort at midnight on NYE, along with a fireworks launch in the South Okanagan at Anarchist Mountain (East side) at 10 p.m. and at the District Wine Village at 9 p.m.