Annual polar bear dip in Summerland promises 80s-themed fun

Polar dip promises 80s fun

Photo: Monique Tamminga The annual polar bear swim in Summerland is back this January.

'Tis the season to stay cozy — except at the annual Summerland Kinsmen Club's annual Polar Bear Dip!

On Jan. 1 at noon, join scores of others at Sun-Oka Beach, dressed in costumes and celebrating 2026 with a refreshing cold plunge in Okanagan Lake.

This year is the 40th anniversary of the event, and as such, participants are encouraged to dress in 80s costumes.

There will be prizes for best dressed!

ANd don't worry — the cold part only lasts for a little bit, then it's right back to cozy vibes with warming fires, hot dogs, soup, hot chocolate, treats and special-edition t-shirts by donation.

The Penticton Search and Rescue team will be in the water monitoring the event to ensure safety.



The event is a fundraiser for the Kinsmen Club of Summerland. All proceeds go right back towards community projects.

"The Summerland Kinsmen wish to thank our sponsors for continuing to support our community," reads a press release from the club.

Anyone wishing to learn more or make a donation can click here.