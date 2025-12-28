Summerland News

Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland ready to welcome in new year with new volunteers

Pet rescue ready for 2026

Casey Richardson

If you're looking to join a team in Summerland dedicated to caring for many furry friends and finding adoptable ones their forever homes, head on over to Critteraid Animal Sanctuary.

Critteraid has a 10-acre property hosts a multitude of animals that the charity has saved, including dozens of cats, pigs, dogs, ducks, cows, llamas, horses and goats.

"It's a new year coming up, and we are looking so forward to a new you, a new me, a new us. It's a renewed optimism, and we are ready for the excitement ahead," Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, said.

"We're heading into this new year feeling motivated, hopeful, and man, we are ready to grow."

The rescue will be reopening their volunteer program in January.

"Whether you love working hands on with the animals or behind the scenes or just being part of the supportive community, there is a place for you."

Huot-Stewart said their aiming to help even more animals than we ever did before.

"Here's to a bright and positive new here yet ahead. Hope to see you at Critteraid very soon."

If you are interested, email [email protected] attention volunteering, and they will guide you to the next step.