Summerland News

Summerland museum shares a look back at a local council Christmas Party back in 1953

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society Summerland council Xmas Party. Pictured are, back row: Ned Bentley (Reeve), Marjorie Vanderbergh, Francis Steuart, Gordon Smith; middle row: Iris Steuart, Bill Barkwill, Ellen Smith, Ted Atkinson; front row: Eric Tait, Ina Atkinson, Bob Richards.

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shared a peek back this week at a Council Christmas Party in 1953.

The museum said the group is seen in the photo celebrating the festive season at the home of Ted and Ina Atkinson, 72 years ago.

"There are lots of familiar names and faces here, and several "old-timer" Summerland families (such as the Taits and Steuarts) are represented, but we'll focus on the generous hosts."

Francis Edward (Ted) Atkinson, is a name known to many in Summerland, thanks to his pioneering work at the Research Station, his political legacy, or through his family business, Summerland Sweets.

Atkinson was born in 1905 in Vancouver and moved to Penticton with his family at aged two.

He spent his formative years there, building an interest in horticulture, and after leaving school, studied agriculture and food production at Oregon State University, graduating with a BSc in food technology in 1925, according to the museum.

"In 1929, Ted returned to the Okanagan to take up a position as the first food technician at the Dominion Experimental Farm (later to become the Research Station), a position that he would remain in for a remarkable 36 years," the museum said.

"In the same year, he married Ida, and the couple moved into a little cottage on Peach Orchard, later welcoming a daughter, Frances, to the family."

His work at the Experimental Farm would lead to him founding the first fruit and vegetable laboratory, where he made major developments in canning and dehydrating processes.

At the same time, be became involved with local politics, serving as a councillor of the municipality of Summerland from 1945 to 1954. Then he became mayor, a role he served in until 1962.

"In fact, 1954, the year following this photograph, was a very good one for the Atkinsons; not only was Ted elected as mayor, but he and Ina were also jointly awarded the Good Citizens of Summerland Award for their community work," the museum said.

He was also President of the Chamber of Commerce in 1940 and again in 1964.

In the early 1960s, Ted began producing fruit jelly candies to raise funds for the Rotary Club.

"This fundraising project turned into a family business when, in 1962, he opened Summerland Sweets on the family property on Canyon View Road."

Ted would become the manager of the company in 1965 as his "retirement."

"Summerland Sweets evolved into one of the most iconic Summerland businesses, known and loved by locals and tourists alike. It remains a family business, still being operated by descendants of Ted and Ina," the museum said.

"It will be the end of an era when the business, which is currently listed for sale, is taken over by new owners."

"Ted died in 1992 at the age of 86, followed by Ina in 1995. The couple are buried at Canyon View Cemetery, but their legacy is still very much felt in Summerland."

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for Throwback Thursday on their social media, which can be found online here.