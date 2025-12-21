Summerland News

Summerland animal rescue extends holiday season well wishes

Thank you from Critteraid

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is extending a thank you to all their volunteers, supporters, and the community for their help this year and extending well wishes for the holiday season.

Critteraid has a 10-acre property that hosts a multitude of animals that the charity has saved, including dozens of cats, pigs, dogs, ducks, cows, llamas, horses and goats.

The following is a holiday message from Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid:

As we look back on this year, we are reminded of the beauty of critter aid and the beauty of our community. Like so many, we face challenges and obstacles. This year asked more of us than we expected, but on the other side of it all, what stands out most is the strength, the compassion, the connection that carried us through.

The support we received from our volunteers, our donors and our community is truly inspiring, and it's what allows us to continue. It's what reminds us of why this works. I want to sincerely thank each and every one of you for allowing us this privilege of being part of this community. Your belief in what we do makes this possible.

As we move into the new year, we are determined more than ever now to create more meaningful impact, but not alone together, because it's what we do, and that enables us to make a difference. Our volunteers are extraordinary. Our community is extraordinary, and as we look ahead, we do so with gratitude, hope and purpose.

So from all of us at Critteraid, Merry Christmas, Happy holiday seasons filled with kindness, compassion and the possibility that together, we are stronger and we are going to make a difference once again.