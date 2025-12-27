Summerland News

Summerland mayor proud of projects underway in district and ahead for 2026

Big projects on horizon

Photo: OFSOS Summerland council at the groundbreaking at new Okanagan Food Hub.

Summerland Mayor Doug Holmes said 2025 was a heavy-lifting year for the district.

The district had spent the last few years running feasibility studies, project planning, and grant assessments and was able to dive into seeing them through.

This included the Wharton Street project, repaving and installing new water mains along Prairie Valley Road and getting started on the second primary clarifier at the sewage treatment plant.

The $8.5M Wharton Street Revitalization Project hasn't been without its controversies, with one Summerland resident who has a contentious relationship with the local council bringing the funding plan for two downtown infrastructure projects to the courts.

That claim was dismissed in October.

"It's just part of a long process. We put this downtown neighbourhood plan together last council," Holmes said.

"[The Wharton Street Project] is pretty much finished. We still have to install the year-round washrooms that are going in and some landscaping, but other than that, it's done. And the idea behind it was to connect Memorial Park with the downtown."

Summerland also celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony for its long-awaited Okanagan Food Hub, which has been in the works since 2018.

The district is continuing to speak with government ministers, with work to finish off repairs and safety measures on the slide site on Highway 97 north of Summerland.

Local mayors and MLAs have long been calling on the province to address inter-regional transportation for the Okanagan.

"You just keep knocking on the door and, eventually, hopefully, somebody will open it," Holmes said. "I think we just have to keep raising it as a concern."

Holmes said the district is still working on challenging the provincially approved gravel mine in Garnet Valley.

The project at 27600 Garnet Valley Rd. was approved by the province in July, even though strong concerns about the gravel pit had been raised by the District of Summerland, the BC Wildlife Federation and the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.

Since then, Summerland’s tourism and business groups, the Lower Similkameen Indian Band and the Penticton Indian Band have joined the uproar against provincial approval of the project.

Holmes said the area the gravel pit is in is supposed to be one of the areas that need to be conserved from the province's goal on conserving 30 per cent of land mass by 2030.

"We've raised it with the Minister of Water and Lands as well, that we don't understand how it's compatible to have a gravel pit in the middle of an area that they themselves have designated for protection," he said.

Holmes said it will be interesting to see what happens with the judicial review this year.

What also kicked off this year was the construction of two big, affordable housing projects.

"Our construction value in 2025 is the highest it's ever been by, by far, by at least $20 million, and that's because of these two affordable housing projects," Holmes said.

This includes the 90-unit seniors affordable housing project, which is going up at the old Legion village and the 60-unit affordable housing project with space for the Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre.

"Those two projects alone are over $50 million worth of construction. It's great that they're happening in a year like this because the economic spin-offs from construction will help in what otherwise would have been a slow construction year."

Heading into 2026, Holmes said the district will be keeping a close eye on their local reservoirs.

In November, the district moved into drought level four status, matching much of the broader region, since the area has seen dry weather, low precipitation, and declining reservoir levels.

"Our reservoirs aren't full, and so we could have a real problem in the spring, if we don't get a lot of snow up there this winter and have a normal melt," Holmes said.

"That's the big concern right now. It's a big challenge, and we're conserving water where we can."

Holmes said that they're working closely with the Okanagan Nation Alliance and the Penticton Indian Band to make sure that the environmental flows are still happening.

"We're doing a lot of collaboration with the PIB and ONA, starting a Source Water Protection Plan."

The mayor also looks forward to seeing the Victoria Road paving and infrastructure project start in March.

"That's been a top priority of councils to pave more roads. So we're going to continue paving more roads."

Peach Orchard Beach will see a new playground, and the Rotary Beach pier will be getting enhancements installed this spring, thanks to the local Rotary Club raising $200K.

Summerland will also finish building the update to the Official Community Plan, which should be coming to council early in the new year.

Holmes also encourages residents to attend the budget open house on Wednesday, Jan. 14, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Summerland Arena Banquet Room, located at 8820 Jubilee Road East.

The night will include a presentation, an opportunity to talk to staff and council, and provide feedback. There will also be representatives from the school board and RDOS.

With 2026 being a municipal election year, Holmes said he hasn't decided yet if he plans on running again. When he finishes his term as mayor in the fall, he will have spent 12 years on council.

"I always see my role as mayor as making sure that the council works well together. It's about how we can work together for the betterment of the community, and that's what I've been trying to do," Holmes said.

"That doesn't mean you all have to agree, right? We have our disagreements on council all the time, and we have our split votes, just like anybody else, but you can still be constructive about it."