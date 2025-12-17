Summerland private school hosting five-day camp with Premier League goalkeeper Asmir Begović

Photo: Contributed Soccer Camp Announcement with Renowned Goalkeeper Asmir Begovi?

A private school in Summerland is offering the chance for young goalkeepers to train with a Premier League goalkeeper in a five-day development camp.

Asmir Begović, current goalkeeper for Premier League Champions and FA Cup winners Leicester City F.C. will headline the camp at Unises school from July 6 to July 10, 2026.

The school shared in a news release on Tuesday that the camp is open with options for boarding right on campus for boys and girls ages 13 to 16.

"Participants will train up to six hours per day in shot stopping, ball handling, distribution, decision-making, and video analysis," the school said.

"Begović brings more than two decades of professional experience to the Goalkeeper Summer Camp."

The goalkeeper began his soccer career with Portsmouth in 2003 before making his Premier League debut in 2009.

He then became a part of Stoke City.

In 2013, Begović earned the Guinness World Record for the longest goal in football history when he scored from 97.5 yards.

His career took him to sign with Chelsea in 2015, then move to AFC Bournemouth in 2017, before later joining Everton. He currently plays for Leicester City in the EFL Championship.

“I am really excited to bring my goalkeeping academy to Canada and give the kids the best coaching we can offer. This should be a really good event and a fun experience for everyone involved. We hope this will be a regular experience going forward," Becović said in the release.

Registration is now open, with only a small number of athletes accepted.

More information and registration can be found online here.