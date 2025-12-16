Summerland locals help fundraise towards kid's goal for an accessible playground

Photo: Katie Van Gurp Lisa and her husband sold walnuts to raise $1565 dollars toward's Holland’s accessible playground goal

A six-year-old in Summerland who is running a major fundraiser for her elementary school playground got a boost from a local couple last week.

Trout Creek Elementary Grade 1 student Holland Van Gurp, who has quadriplegic cerebral palsy, is trying to raise $90,000 so she can finally go play on the playground.

Katie Van Gurp and her husband have worked to help make sure their daughter, Holland, will be able to experience everything any other kid could do.

Not only has the family been able to add specially built shopping carts to Penticton grocery stores, but they also helped push for the installation of Mobi-mat at the south end of Summerland's Gordon Beggs Rotary Beach.

When Holland started school, the playground was in no way accessible to her.

The $90,000 goal will add a rubberized surface and accessibility features to the playground at Trout Creek. Currently, the playground flooring is small pebbles, which makes it difficult for a wheelchair or walker to get around.

The playground is at the end of its life, and the school will eventually get a new one.

In October, Holland held a walk on World CP Day, gathering more than $16K towards her fundraiser.

Katie shared on Sunday that a couple took it into their own hands to do something to help raise money too. Lisa and her husband sold walnuts and raised an $1565 dollars.

"I am honestly blown away to live in such an amazing community. Our hearts are so full and we’re getting closer and closer to making this accessible playground happen," Katie said in a social media post.

"Thank you, thank you to these wonderful people and every single person here in Summerland that has donated previously or also bought these walnuts. We truly live in the best community."

With the fundraiser Holland did, their GoFundMe, money collected by the school PAC and this recent donations, Katie said they're sitting at $29,061 raised.

"There are also a few fundraisers still going on so this number will keep rising," she said.

Donations can be made to the family's GoFundMe here.