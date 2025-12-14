Summerland rescue has 4-month-old sister kittens looking for their forever home

Casey Richardson

Two four-month-old sister kittens who are described as "little heart stealers" are looking for their forever home after being cared for by a Summerland rescue.

Pippin and Delicious are up for adoption through the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary.

" Pippin is a little troublemaker in the best way possible. She's kind of a little stinker, which I love," Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, said.

"She has this cute little bunny kick, and she nibbles, and she plays really hard. She is curious and she is confident."

Her sister is gentle and the perfect counterpart to her.

"She's calm, she's sweet and unbelievably affectionate. When you pick her up, she kind of melts," Huot-Stewart said.

"Her foster mom loves calling her floppy, and honestly, it couldn't be more perfect."

If you're interested in meeting these two fluff balls, send Critteraid an email at [email protected], attentiontwin kittens, to arrange your appointment.