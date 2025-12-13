Summerland museum shares a look back at a lovely winter scene in 1914

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society Pictured here on their one-horse open sleigh are Jack and Kay Wood. The one-horse in question is their trusty steed, Feather, pulling them through the snowy streets of Summerland in c.1914.

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society is hoping for a white Christmas, and manifesting it by heading back to the snowy streets of Summerland in c.1914.

The museum shared a look back at an open sleigh with Jack and Kay Wood and their trusty steed, Feather.

"The couple are wrapped up against the cold in furs and a tartan blanket - rather appropriately, considering they had moved to the Okanagan from Scotland," the museum said in their post.

"Apparently, Jack had been enticed to Summerland by photos sent to him from early-settler, Alex Steven, and having made the move and fallen in love with the area, Jack sent word back to Scotland for his fiancée, Kay, to join him."

The couple moved to Summerland and soon became close friends with the Stevens, being described as part of the Steven family.

"Jack and Kay were married in June 1914 and had a cottage on Crescent Beach. 50 years later, a party was held in Parkdale Place, hosted by Joan Bridges and Margaret McAfee, daughters of Mr. Alex Steven, to celebrate the Woods' Golden Anniversary."

It's still too early to know for sure whether the Okanagan will see a White Christmas or not.

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for Throwback Thursday on their social media, which can be found online here.