Summerland council looking at 6.36% property tax rate increase for 2026

Photo: File photo Summerland council is estimating a 6.36% tax increase for 2026

After two days of budget deliberations earlier this week, Summerland is looking at a proposed tax increase of 6.36 per cent for the new year.

Feedback from the community still remains to be collected at the start of 2026, including a public open house on Wednesday, Jan. 14.

According to the district, the rate increase would see a typical single-family home in the District of Summerland, assessed at $862,523 pay $135.52 more in taxes than they did in 2025.

This includes $16.57 added in for new debt payments for the RCMP, Prairie Valley, Giant's Head, Wharton Street and Victoria Road debt levy.

Adding on garbage, water, sewer and electrical rates, this total change for the year will have the typical single-family home paying $368 more than 2025, estimated at $30.67 monthly.

The district said to minimize the cost of weekly garbage, recycling and yard and garden waste pickiup, a proposed monthly base cart fee will be increased by $1.34.

In comparison, Summerland residents would pay an average of $2,252 in municipal property taxes for a home assessed at $850,000 in 2026 whereas a property of the same assessed value is expected to pay $2,469 in Kelowna, $2,607 in Peachland, $3,022 in Vernon, and $3,208 in Penticton, according to the district.

The district said to keep in line with their goal for keeping tax increases amongst the lowest in the region, there will be some reduction of service levels and additions in new user-pay elements.

Proposed cost saving and revenue generating measures include:

eliminating the summer one day recycle depot;

reducing the amount of road line painting;

reducing snow clearing on weekends and statutory holidays;

reducing minor street patching and paving;

implementing an account transfer fee as well as an account refund fee (effective January 1, 2026);

implementing a Section 57 discharge fee (effective January 1, 2026);

"With cuts made in previous years, the District is already a very lean organization and finding more operational efficiencies this year, unfortunately, required some service level reductions," Mayor Doug Holmes said.

"We have always strived to improve service delivery so reducing service levels isn’t something that Council takes lightly. We looked for service level reductions that would cause the least amount of disruption.”

The public open house on Wednesday, January 14 runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Summerland Arena Banquet Room, located at 8820 Jubilee Road East.

The night will include a presentation, an opportunity to talk to staff and council, and provide feedback. There will also be representatives from the school board, and RDOS.

Written feedback can be sent to [email protected].