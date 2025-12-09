'Microwave' size rock fell on Highway 97 in Summerland; investigation ongoing

Photo: DriveBC Highway 97 at Callan Road, about 6 km north of Summerland and 15 km south of Peachland, looking south.

Crews will conduct a more detailed geotechnical investigation of the Highway 97 rock fall site Tuesday morning, Ministry of Transportation officials said in a statement.

Overnight, the ministry said it increased patrols. Traffic appears to be flowing smoothly, according to DriveBC cameras.

It was around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 8, when the ministry were made aware of minor rockfall on Highway 97 about four kilometres north of Summerland.

This rockfall is south of, and unrelated to, the existing North Beach slide site.

"One rock about the size of a microwave hit the highway, and smaller rocks were scattered along the southbound lanes," ministry officials said.

"One vehicle was hit by falling rock. The ministry is unaware of any injuries as a result."