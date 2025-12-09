Freeze-thaw conditions blamed for rock fall on Highway 97 in Summerland

Photo: Danielle B One of the rocks that fell onto Highway 97 in Summerland on Monday night.

UPDATE 4:50 p.m.

The Ministry of Transportation and Transit says a geotechnical assessment has confirmed that a rock fall Monday evening on Highway 97 in Summerland was caused by seasonal freeze-thaw conditions.

"The area has been cleared for cleanup, and all lanes are now open," said the ministry.

Increased monitoring will be at the site over the next few days.

The province said earlier Tuesday that a "microwave" sized rock hit the highway, along with other smaller rocks that were scattered across the lanes. The rock fall is south of, and unrelated to, the existing North Beach slide site.

ORIGINAL 9 a.m.

Crews will conduct a more detailed geotechnical investigation of the Highway 97 rock fall site Tuesday morning, Ministry of Transportation officials said in a statement.

Overnight, the ministry said it increased patrols. Traffic appears to be flowing smoothly, according to DriveBC cameras.

It was around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 8, when the ministry were made aware of minor rockfall on Highway 97 about four kilometres north of Summerland.

This rockfall is south of, and unrelated to, the existing North Beach slide site.

"One rock about the size of a microwave hit the highway, and smaller rocks were scattered along the southbound lanes," ministry officials said.

"One vehicle was hit by falling rock. The ministry is unaware of any injuries as a result."