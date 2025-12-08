Rocks tumble onto Highway 97 near Summerland; traffic moving later

Photo: DriveBC Highway 97 at Callan Road, about 6 km north of Summerland and 15 km south of Peachland, looking south.

UPDATE: 5:20 p.m.

Traffic is moving after rocks fell on Highway 97 near Summerland late Monday afternoon.

Southbound had been completely stalled but is now going through, though drivers in the area should still expect delays.

Castanet will still have more information to come about the incident when it is available.

ORIGINAL: 4:40 p.m.

Traffic is reportedly stalled near the infamous Highway 97 landslide site north of Summerland, as more rocks have tumbled onto the roadway.

DriveBC reports debris on the road near Bridgeman Road, which is just south of the 2023 landslide.

Eyewitness Bernie Ziemer was travelling northbound just after 4 p.m. when he saw an unexpected scene.

"I just saw a bunch of traffic slow down and an ambulance coming the other way south and wondered what was going on," Ziemer told Castanet.

"And I saw a big rock on the right hand side of the road. And then one car, I guess, must have hit a big rock, and it was quite damaged."

He said it was scary to drive through, and that he hit a bit of the debris himself.

"It was like, are there any more rocks coming?" Ziemer said.

According to social media accounts, traffic is reportedly impacted in the area due to the incident. Castanet will have more information to come when it is available.

