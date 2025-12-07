Rescued cat at Summerland's Critteraid ready to settle in with his forever family

Casey Richardson

A cat originally thought to be a pregnant female is ready to find his forever home after being taken in by the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland.

Stu Lou Who was found in Peachland one day and taken in by a family that wanted to surrender them.

"We were ready for a pregnant female to come in. We met them at the vet office, and lo and behold, Cindy Lou, who turned out to be Stu Lou Who," Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, said.

The rescue noted that he was well fed, so they posted his picture to see if anybody had lost him, but no one came forward.

"Now he's up for adoption. He is super friendly, he is super chatty, he is confident."

Critteraid thinks that Stu will be good with kids, dogs and other animals.

"I don't know about Christmas trees, but tis the season," Huot-Stewart said.

If you're interested in meeting this sweetie, send Critteraid an email at [email protected], attention Stu Lou Who, to arrange your appointment.