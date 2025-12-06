Summerland Food Bank asking for donations to help build Christmas Hampers

Photo: Cindy White/File photo Donations needed at the Summerland Food Bank

While you're out doing holiday shopping and can spare a couple dollars, grab an item to help out the Summerland Food Bank.

The Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre provides emergency food, information and referral services for people in need.

The social service has helped feed 499 adult in the 12 months ending Oct. 31, 2025. They also have helped feed 146 children in that time frame, according to statistics they shared.

The food bank said that they are lucky to be included in the donations of hundreds of turkeys and chickens to Southern Interior food banks for the season.

To help bulk up those Christmas Hampers, the food bank needs:

Non-perishable food items canned vegetables cereal Campbell's canned soups and chunky soups pasta and canned pasta sauce canned tomatoes pork and beans bean (kidney, black, chickpea, mixed medley) mayonnaise Chef Boyardee canned pastas canned mea peanut butter (medium size) salad dressing salsa pancake mix and syrup jam crackers pickles sidekicks, instant rice or noodle mixes juice (one-litre TetraPaks)

Non-food items men's toiletries (razors, sahve cream, shampoo, soap, deodorant) women's toiletries (shampoo, soap, deodorant, feminine hygiene products) infant diapers - sizes 4,5,6 toothpaste and toothbrushes



Drop off is at the Summerland Alliance Church (at the back) at 14820 Victoria Road North, from Monday to Friday 9 p.m. to 4 p.m.