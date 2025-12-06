OASISS seeing noticeable reduction in invasive species throughout Summerland

Photo: OASISS Approximately 75 stems of Tree of Heaven were removed from a site in Summerland

The Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society told council last week that they've seen a noticeable reduction in invasive plant outbreaks.

Lisa Scott, executive director for OASISS, presented to Summerland council on Tuesday, noting that in the last three years, they've seen a 40 per cent reduction of outbreaks.

"In terms of treatment area, we've seen a 45 per cent reduction. So this is exciting news, but the most exciting is that at 27 per cent of our sites, no invasive plants were found," she said.

"This doesn't mean we're working ourselves out of a job. It means that we need to move to new locations, but this is ultimately the goal of the program."

The non-profit organization is dedicated to tackling invasive species in the Okanagan-Similkameen, ranging from plants to trees to mussels.

This year OASISS kicked off their three-year project targeting three South Okanagan municipalities and four different invasive trees, including Siberian elm, Russian olive, tree-of-heaven, and black locust.

Scott said there is a total of 22 hectares of invasive trees within the District of Summerland.

"So this doesn't include private land. This is just what we can see from roadsides, trails and on municipal property," she said.

Siberian elm is at the top of the invasive tree list, showing up at 14 of the 22 hectares.

Crews have removed approximately 75 stems of Tree of Heaven from a site across from Rotary Beach, along with some large Siberian elm trees.

Scott also told council that OASISS has a list of 10 species that they are working with the Regional District on being added to the BC governments list for regionally noxious plants for the Okanagan Similkameen.

Heading forward, OASISS will continue to revisit the sites, even those with no plants found, to keep track of invasive species.

"[We're] expanding to new locations and continue our coordination collaboration with staff to be a source of information. Potentially expanding to the utility department and working with the electoral department," Scott said.

They also are looking at creating an overarching invasive plant management plan for the district to provide guidance for a three to five-year period.

"There's always going to be capital projects, roadside maintenance, where soils are disturbed, we can proactively go in and mitigate for this by putting seed down," Scott said.

District staff said there is draft allocation for OASISS in the current draft documents for the upcoming budget, which is being discuss next week by council.

