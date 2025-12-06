Summerland museum looking for help identifying mystery Santa photographed back in 1955

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society A Santa photo taken in 1955 by Maywood Photography Studio

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society is sharing some local business history this week, along with their photo of a Santa and his Clydesdale-pulled sleigh.

According to the museum, the photo was taken in 1955 by Maywood Photography Studio, which was based in West Summerland. The business was owned and operated by Mabel Henderson from the late 1940s to the early 1950s.

"The Hendersons moved to Summerland in 1946, after visiting the home of Mr and Mrs Ducommun in 1944 and falling in love with the town. Mabel's parents, William and Margaret (nee Cripps), originated from near Regina, Saskatchewan," the museum said in their post.

When Mabel moved to Summerland, her family bought two acres of orchard from C. H Elsey and built a home there. She set up her photography studio in West Summerland.

"Mabel was well known in Summerland for her photography before she moved away to Florida. William and Margaret continued to be active members of the community, particularly with the Pentecostal Church, until their deaths in 1976 and 1972, respectively. The couple are buried together in Peach Orchard Cemetery," the museum said.

"Unfortunately, the 'Santa' in the photograph is unidentified. If you know who it is, please be sure to let us know."

Those with any names and information are asked to email [email protected]

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for Throwback Thursday on their social media, which can be found online here.