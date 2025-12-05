Winter splendor at Summerland Ornamental Gardens

Photo: Summerland Ornamental Gardens Winter has arrived at Summerland Ornamental Gardens.

"Friends of the Gardens" is a monthly partnership between Castanet and the Summerland Ornamental Gardens showcasing everything the historic site has to offer.

Winter has arrived at the Summerland Ornamental Gardens, which is a beautiful time to enjoy the views, relax and dream of the bounty of upcoming spring.

Daily habits of watering, fertilizing and deadheading have ceased, thanks to the hard work of the volunteers that maintain the heritage site.

"We have been blessed with over 9,000 volunteer hours under the direction of the team leaders and the two gardeners who maintain the six hectare site," said Scott Austin, a member of the garden society's board.

"The tools are cleaned, sharpened and stored away, waiting to come out to begin another season. Meanwhile the board of directors, also volunteers, make plans for the upcoming year; new plantings, renovations to existing plantings, education programs; it never ends!"

The gardens welcomed new members and volunteers this year, who worked tirelessly alongside the two paid gardeners on staff with a shared vision of keeping the historic place alive.

The Friends of the Gardens Society is a non-profit, and is always grateful for donations, especially as they look to hire a part-time gardener for the coming season. Donations can be made online here.

Meanwhile, the gardens remain open to visitors who may wish to enjoy the bright red stems of the shrub dogwoods, the berries on Mountain Ash trees, many birds and the unique bark on some of the trees and shrubs.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, weather permitting.

Austin said a visit is a great way to beat the winter blues, and get excited about another season of growing.

"Plans are already being formulated for the 2026 education program. Check the website in the New Year for details of seminars to be held in the spring," Austin said.

"There are also plans for a major rose event in June, with guest expert speakers and tours of our three rose gardens. Merry Christmas to all of you and we wish you all good gardening in the year ahead!"