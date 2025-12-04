Summerland News

Summerland removing active animal control patrols to save money

Active animal patrol is done

Photo: Contributed FILE - A dog out for a walk

The District of Summerland is making some changes to its animal control services next year.

Some existing services including daytime call-outs with no charge, 24/7 call-outs at veterinary rate charges and animal control officers.

Active patrols, however, will be removed, as a study by district staff found they had "limited value."

The reduced service plan is expected to save Summerland taxpayers $30,000.

"By continuing with the current animal control provider as a third-party contractor, animal control in Summerland is provided by specialized personnel and reduces liability and cost exposure on behalf of the district associated with in-house service delivery, including veterinary bills, court proceedings, and workplace injury risks," reads a press release from the district.

"The animal control provider retains full responsibility for animal-related incidents, ensuring professional and specialized response while allowing district staff to focus on other enforcement priorities."

2026 Dog License Renewals

2026 dog licence renewals will be mailed out and are due by January 31, 2026, subject to a $10 late fee after that date.

"All dogs in Summerland must be licensed by the age of six months," explains the district.

"Licensing is the most effective way to ensure lost pets are returned to their owners. Unless authorized to operate a kennel, no more than three dogs are permitted per household."

More information can be found by calling Municipal Hall at 250-494-6451 or email [email protected].