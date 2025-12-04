Summerland News

Summerland's 2026 Grand Sommelier Express wine tour tickets available

Sip and ride the railway

Photo: Best Guide Ever The Grand Sommelier Express.

Tickets are now available for Summerland’s 2026 Wine & Train Adventure.

On June 19 and 20 next year, the Grand Sommelier Express will tour the Okanagan countryside and provide a wine and beer-tasting experience of Bottleneck Drive.

Additionally, appetizers and dessert will be served.

"This two-hour scenic train journey is more than just a ride; it’s an immersive afternoon event filled with exceptional drinks, gourmet bites, and live music," reads an event press release.

For more information about the Grand Sommelier Express and to buy tickets, click here and here.