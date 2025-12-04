Summerland News
Summerland's 2026 Grand Sommelier Express wine tour tickets available
Sip and ride the railway
Tickets are now available for Summerland’s 2026 Wine & Train Adventure.
On June 19 and 20 next year, the Grand Sommelier Express will tour the Okanagan countryside and provide a wine and beer-tasting experience of Bottleneck Drive.
Additionally, appetizers and dessert will be served.
"This two-hour scenic train journey is more than just a ride; it’s an immersive afternoon event filled with exceptional drinks, gourmet bites, and live music," reads an event press release.
For more information about the Grand Sommelier Express and to buy tickets, click here and here.
