Summerland News

Peacocks spared from cull at Summerland animal sanctuary recently hit by bird flu

Peacocks spared from cull

Photo: Critteraid Animal Sanctuary Critteraid's peacocks have been saved from a bird-flu related cull.

A South Okanagan animal sanctuary that recently grappled with a bird flu cull finally has some good news.

Critteraid, located in Summerland, was forced to euthanize 10 chickens and five ducks last month following confirmed cases of H5N1 within the flocks.

The situation was heartbreaking for those on staff and for volunteers at the non-profit sanctuary, which immediately closed its doors to the public at that time.

In the subsequent weeks, questions were raised as to whether two resident peacocks had been exposed to the virus. Critteraid advocated loudly for testing before a cull.

This weekend, they announced the good news that the two birds, Nicolaj and Jake, had tested negative and will be spared.

"It’s hard to find the right words. (Happy, Crying, Relieved, Sad). This journey has been heavy, emotional, and at times overwhelming — but it has also brought incredible affirmation," reads an update from the sanctuary.

"Every step, every protocol, every biosecurity measure we already had in place was validated."

Critteraid has used the tragedy of losing their other bird flocks as a learning opportunity, and has led them to further strengthen processes with regard to sanctuaries like themselves that often must house mixed-species flocks.

Avian flu is a growing threat to both domestic and wild birds in the Okanagan, and Critteraid is sharing its experience.

"Through this experience, we’ve been invited to join several committees where we can bring forward our questions, learn from experts, and contribute to broader discussions. We feel fortunate to have these doors open and look forward to strengthening our processes so we can continue creating safer, more informed environments for all animals in sanctuary care," reads their social media update, which they have stated will be their final update on this matter.

"To our community: Thank you for your understanding. Thank you to those who asked questions respectfully. Thank you for recognizing that each person’s experience through this was unique."

Critteraid has now reopened its doors to rescues, and has already helped a new mother cat and her litter of kittens.

Critteraid is a non-profit organization that relies on donations and volunteers.