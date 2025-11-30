Summerland News
Summerland Legion seeking artists to help create a mural for 100th Anniversary
Legion seeking mural artists
Photo: Monique Tamminga
File photo of a Remembrance ceremony for the Summerland Legion Branch 22
The Summerland Legion is seeking artists to collaborate on a major project.
The Community Arts Council shared earlier this week that the Legion will be celebrating its 100th Anniversary on June 6, 2026.
"To commemorate this momentous date, the Legion would like to install military-themed mural panels along the building's west wall," the council said.
"To accomplish this, the Legion Mural Committee is seeking artists willing to help create these murals.
Interested artists can contact the Summerland Legion (250-494-2301) and leave a message for Committee Chair Dean Blystone or drop by the office and leave their contact information for the project.
The Summerland Legion is located at 14205 Rosedale Avenue.
