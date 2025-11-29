Summerland News

Summerland draws crowd with annual Festival of Lights, more holiday fun ahead

Light up brings thousands

Casey Richardson

Thousands of people came to downtown for Summerland’s brightest night on Friday.

The annual Festival of Lights brings live musical acts, vendors, food trucks, fireworks and a “light up” of downtown businesses.

Mayor Doug Holmes kicked off the countdown to the light up alongside local elected officials, event organizers and the RCMP on Friday night.

Main Street area businesses stayed open late to welcome in the crowds, with the streets completely filled up throughout the evening.

The event started 38 years ago, when a few creative locals wanted to light up the downtown and "share the season’s magic."

The holiday celebrations will only continue in Summerland, with Saturday being the first day for Light Up the Vines, with 16 participating wineries, breweries and cideries along Summerland's Bottleneck Drive.

Find the full list of participating venues online here.