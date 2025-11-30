Summerland News
Summerland rescue seeking home for bonded irresistible duo of sweet cats
Say hello to an irresistible duo, Cali and Othello, looking to find a home with a family that loves to snuggle up.
The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland took these two in together, as they were surrendered from a person who had to go into long-term care.
"Callie and Othello have never known life without each other. So they are wonderfully adaptable," President Lori Huot-Stewart said.
Othello is described as being a love bug. She's affectionate, curious and loves to play. While Cali is a little bit more reserved until she opens up. Then she's devoted and snuggly from there on out.
If you are interested in learning more about these two, email [email protected] attention, Cali and Othello and the rescue will set up a meet and greet.
Photo: Contributed
Cali & Othello are looking for a new home
