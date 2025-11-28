Summerland's Festival of Lights is back Friday night
Skies will light up tonight
Summerland's signature holiday event returns tonight, promising a spectacular show as the town's Festival of Lights welcomes thousands of spectators.
On Friday evening, the downtown area of Summerland will be transformed by vendors, stages with live music, food and a fireworks display.
"Thirty-eight years ago, a few creative and community-minded locals came together with a simple idea: to light up downtown Summerland and share the magic of the season with residents and visitors alike," reads a description from Visit Summerland.
"Today, that original vision still shines bright. Each year, more than 10,000 residents and visitors alike fill our charming downtown streets to experience an unforgettable night."
The festival runs from 5 to 9 p.m., and includes a main stage and family stage for entertainment. For a full lineup click here.
And the fun continues into this weekend and next. Check out Light Up the Vines, with 16 participating wineries, breweries and cideries along Summerland's Bottleneck Drive hosting walk-in events with tastings and food.
Find the full list of participating venues online here.
