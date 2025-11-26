Revisit radio golden age at Summerland Singers' holiday performance
Back to radio golden age
Revisit the golden age of radio at a stage show in Summerland this winter.
From Dec. 5 through Dec. 14, Miracle on 34th Street: The Radio Show will be performed by The Summerland Singers and Players at the Summerland Alliance Church.
"Set in a New York radio station on Christmas Eve in 1947, six actors in vintage attire perform in front of old-style microphones, bringing life to over twenty characters, including Kris Kringle, of course," reads a press release from the group.
"In the golden age of radio in the 1940s, everyone was an avid radio listener, spending hours enjoying the variety of entertainment offered along the dial. Radio plays were on the cutting edge at that time, with many performances broadcast in front of live studio audiences."
On one side of the stage is a foley artist who uses practical methods to provide all the sound effects, and a pianist covers the music.
“The audience is part of the show,” said director Linda Guebert.
“They are encouraged to applaud, laugh or cry as the spirit moves them.”
The show runs on Dec. 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14. Friday performances are at 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday performances are at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $25 or $22 for seniors and students. For more information and tickets click here.
