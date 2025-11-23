Summerland News

Summerland mourns the loss of community philanthropist Robin Agur

Mourning a local leader

Photo: Summerland Food Bank Janet Peake, President of the Summerland Food Bank (left) pictured with Robin Agur, who passed last week

Summerland is mourning the loss of a beloved philanthropist and businessman Robin Agur, remembered for the support he gave to his community.

Robin, who was know by many throughout the South Okanagan, passed peacefully at home Nov. 16, 2025, at age 76.

In an obituary posted by the his family, they said "Robin lived his life with unwavering purpose, strong values, curiosity and a warm, generous heart."

He was from a lineage of pioneers who settled in Summerland in 1905. He was born on July 15, 1949 to Don and Freda Agur.

His family spoke on how he exemplified their "long-standing commitment to the region," growing local initiatives and giving back in often in "quiet, meaningful ways."

Summerland Food Bank President Janet Peake shared a post on his passing, and said the support Robin and his family extended to the organization helped change its future.

"With some imaginative giving and using his development background, Robin made possible for the organization's acquisition of the property next to the site of the Summerland United Church. He could see our vision to supply affordable housing and recreating the Food Bank in an expanded space," she said.

"Robin's expertise and kind generous giving has contributed much to us and the community of Summerland as a whole. He would take your original thought or idea and make it better. He had faith in how we would use his gift."

Robin also helped establish the Argur Lake Camp, alongside Bonnar Dowler.

The popular camp is fully accessible amenities including cabins, paved trails, fishing dock and many adapted outdoor spaces. Hundreds of individuals and families visit every year, to enjoy the great outdoors in an atmosphere of inclusion.

When Bonnar was looking for a property for the camp, Robin's proposal was to donate ten thousand dollars towards the camp as start up money, and provide a 99-year lease on four acres of water front property.

The family is planning a celebration of his life next July.

Donations in his honour may be made to Agur Lake Camp.