Summerland News

Summerland's Wharton Street revitalization getting closer to completion

Photo: District of Summerland Work being done for the Wharton Street upgrades

Summerland's $8.5M Wharton Street revitalization project is getting closer to completion, as downtown upgrades are taking shape.

The District of Summerland released a progress report on Monday stating that 74 percent of the project work has been completed so far, based on budget spend.

Some of the latest completed work includes Memorial Park cenotaph plaza benches installed, an electrical crossing across Rosedale Avenue, curbs poured on Wharton Street east of Kelly Avenue, sod installed in Memorial Park and line painting completed on Wharton Street and Kelly Avenue.

Next on the construction to do list is to finish off the new Veterans Memorial Square (formerly Henry Avenue Plaza), located between Main Street and Wharton Street.

Since pavers and concrete work have been completed, installation of tables and benches will be happening.

Crews will be conducting surface and landscaping work continuing from Kelly Avenue to Victoria Road.

Henry Avenue has underground surfacing work progressing in preparation for the new washroom building. The district said this is expected in late November or early December, but will be weather dependent.

Electrical work is being done at the east end of Smith Street, along Armstrong Avenue, and near the electrical sub-station.

"We appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation as work continues. These improvements will help create a more vibrant, accessible, and welcoming downtown space for everyone to enjoy," the district said.