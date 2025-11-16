Summerland News

Summerland rescue looking for home for a 12 year old snuggly cat

Casey Richardson

A "tiny little queen" cat is looking for a home with someone to spoil her in her senior years.

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is hoping to connect 12 year old Dylan with the right family.

"She has plenty of energy and that personality, but it's really masked with the fact that she's just cuddle, cuddle, cuddle," Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, said.

The rescue thinks the would be kind of a great companion for a student, a couple, or even a retired home.

"Only because she might not thrive in a place that's got a really busy household that has a lot of kids and a lot of energy," Huot-Stewart said.

"She really does prefer calm, but she does well with younger cuddlers."

If you're interested in meeting Dylan, send Critteraid an email at [email protected] attention Dylan to arrange your appointment.