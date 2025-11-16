Summerland News

Summerland's Critteraid Animal Sanctuary asking CFIA to spare peacocks after other birds culled from avian flu

Asks CFIA to spare peacocks

Photo: Critteraid Summerland rescue is hoping to spare peacocks from being culled.

After having to cull 15 birds following an avian flu outbreak, Summerland's Critteraid Animal Sanctuary is sharing their plea to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency to spare their peacocks from the euthanasia order.

The animal rescue first shared devastating news last Friday that a positive case of H5N1 was at their sanctuary.

The non-profit called it "heartbreaking" and asked for space and time before providing details.

Critteraid president Lori Stewart spoke to Castanet Monday, and shared that it started in their flock of chickens in recent weeks. From there, the sanctuary's ducks needed to be culled too.

On Saturday, they shared an update in a social media post, as they are on day 21 of they called "an intense crash course in Avian Flu."

Critteraid said they have now submitted a formal appeal in consideration for their peacocks to the CFIA, but they are still in an active investigation regarding the peacocks as the CFIA has to cover their mandates as well.

"We do not have an answer to date if they will be spared or not," Critteraid said.

"This experience has also raised serious questions about the future of “domestic animals” and how sanctuaries can reasonably operate under standards designed for commercial farms."

The sanctuary said in their own operations, "it is impossible for us to meet commercial-level biosecurity requirements for confined consumption animals vs live their lives forever in safety."

At this time, Critteraid said they truly don't know what this means for the future of their sanctuary.

"This is not meant to send shockwaves, but we have been given a glimpse of what the options to us and our animals are. Now as a sanctuary, we are unsure of what this means. I have more questions than answers, but we will share."

Below is the unaltered letter, sent to CFIA by Critteraid.

I am writing to respectfully request reconsideration regarding the euthanasia order for the peacocks residing at our sanctuary.

We have fully complied with all directives concerning our chickens and ducks. Veterinary appointments are scheduled for Friday to ensure humane euthanasia is carried out in accordance with current biosecurity and containment requirements. While this has been a heartbreaking process as these birds have been with us for as long as 18 years and have names, personalities and are very loved, we understand the necessity of these measures for the protection of animal and public health.

However, I wish to present relevant information for your consideration regarding the peacocks. These birds have been completely isolated from the lower areas of the sanctuary and from all waterfowl. They are not waterfowl species and therefore do not share the same exposure risk factors associated with avian influenza transmission in aquatic environments. Their enclosure is located a significant distance from the affected zones, with no shared food, water sources, or direct contact with other birds under restriction.

Our goal is not to challenge the intent of the directive, but to provide clear context that may allow for a science-based, risk-mitigated exemption in this case. We remain committed to full transparency, continued observation, and any enhanced monitoring or testing deemed necessary to ensure compliance and containment.

Like the ducks, these birds have been part of our sanctuary for many years and have not displayed any clinical signs of illness. But unlike the ducks, because of their separation of locations and protocol, we believe there is a justifiable and manageable path forward that would allow them to be spared without compromising broader containment efforts.

I deeply appreciate your consideration of this request and your understanding of the emotional and ethical complexities involved in such difficult decisions. Please know that we remain cooperative and committed to following all recommendations to ensure both animal welfare and disease control are upheld.

With sincere respect and gratitude,

No remaining animals, which include a variety of farm animals and many cats in the indoor shelter, have been deemed in danger.

The incident at Critteraid comes on the heels of a high-profile cull at an ostrich farm in Edgewood, BC that experienced its own H5N1 outbreak.