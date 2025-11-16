Summerland News

Downtown Summerland ready for annual light-up celebration to 'share the season’s magic'

Photo: Destination Summerland Summerland Festival of Lights takes place on Nov. 28

Thousands of people will once again pack downtown Summerland with festive spirit at the end of November for the annual Festival of Lights.

The festival often draws anywhere from 6,000 to 10,000 people annually to the community for live musical acts, food vendors, fireworks and a “light up” of downtown businesses.

The event started 38 years ago, when a few creative locals wanted to light up the downtown and "share the season’s magic."

Main Street area businesses will stay open late on Nov. 28 to welcome in the crowds when the event starts at 5 p.m., with the official light up happening at 7 p.m.

Fireworks will be set off at 8:30 p.m. and the event concludes at 9 p.m.

Light up the Vines also kicks off on Friday, Nov. 28 with a Downtown Summerland Beverage Garden for the festival.

Then, local alcohol producers along Bottleneck Drive and Garnet Valley opening their doors for holiday tastings, shopping and other festivities on Nov. 29, Dec. 5 and Dec. 6.

Participating members Include:

Controlled Entropy Distilling | Holiday Cocktail Flights + Snacks

Detonate Brewing | BBQ Kebabs (Chicken, Beef, Veg)

Dirty Laundry Winery | Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese + Winter Sangria

Dominion Cider | First Weekend Only

Haywire Winery | Graze the Cellar + Soup Tasting (tickets required)

Heaven’s Gate Winery

Lightning Rock Winery | Hot Apple Cider + Wine by the Glass

Lunessence Winery | S’mores Station

Nomad Cider

Pamplemousse Jus Winery

Sage Hills Winery

Sleeping Giant Fruit Winery

Solvero Winery | Fire pits + Snacks

Summergate Winery | Poutine + S’mores + Wine by the Glass

Summerland Heritage Cider | Campfire Grilled Cheese | Sausages | Hot Apple Cider | Live Music

Vows & Vines Vineyard | Fire Pits + Snacks + S’mores Hot Chocolate + Mulled Wine

More information on the event can be found online here.