Summerland museum shares the history of a devastating fire of 1925 which destroyed a beloved hotel

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society The Summerland Hotel in 1903, the year after it was constructed

A hundred years ago this past Friday a "devastating fire" demolished the once grand Summerland Hotel.

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society paid tribute to the lost building on Thursday, which was "once the pride of the town."

"It was built by Sir Thomas Shaughnessy's Summerland Development Company in 1902, as part of an initiative to develop the new community and attract investors to the area," the museum said in their post.

"It was located in Lower Town, where passengers would disembark from the steamships that travelled the length of the lake."

The hotel had was on the corner of Shaughnessy Avenue (now Lakeshore Drive) and Ninth Avenue (now Gowans St.), across from where the fish hatchery stands today.

The two-storey building hosted 25 guest rooms, a billiard room, a large dining room, and a traveler's sample room, which the museum said was used by travelling salesmen to showcase their wares.

"Notably, there was no bar as the hotel was a temperance establishment. The budget for constructing and insuring the hotel was $8,000, almost $300,000 in today's money."

By 1905, the hotel was one of the first places in the town to be wired up, thanks to the Summerland Development Company completing the first electric plant.

According to the museum, Summerland was the first town in the Okanagan to have electric lights.

"Two years later, a bandstand was built opposite the hotel, where the 21-piece Summerland Brass Band would play, delighting both hotel guests and the local townsfolk. Certainly, the Summerland Hotel was known throughout the Okanagan as a high-class establishment, offering luxurious accommodations to its guests."

While the hotel did make it though a major fire in Summerland, which destroyed most of Lower Town in 1922, it would be ravaged by flames on Nov. 14, 1925.

"The fire raged from 11:30 p.m. until the morning, and could be seen as far away as Penticton. The embers continued to smoulder for another two or three days," the museum said.

"Luckily, the guests were evacuated and no one was hurt, but the low water pressure at the lakeshore meant that despite valiant efforts by Summerland and Penticton firefighters, the hotel and all its contents were decimated."

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for Throwback Thursday on their social media, which can be found online here.